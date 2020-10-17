NFL Rumors: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Ruled Out vs. Patriots With Illness

The Broncos will head to New England this weekend without running back Melvin Gordon.

Denver listed Gordon as questionable on Friday, but now he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an illness, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

9News' Mike Klis first reported the news that Gordon has been diagnosed with strep throat, prompting the team to keep him home while he's contagious.

Gordon's illness comes amid a turbulent week that included him being charged with a DUI in Denver on Tuesday night.

Despite losing Gordon, the Broncos received the good news that running back Phillip Lindsay can be reactivated from injured reserve. Lindsay had been out since Week 1 after suffering a toe injury against the Titans.

