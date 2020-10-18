The Dolphins got their chance to beat up on the winless Jets on Sunday afternoon, and Miami certainly took advantage of the AFC mismatch.

Brian Flores's squad bullied the Jets in a 24-0 win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, bringing the Dolphins to 3–3 in 2020. And the blowout victory allowed for a number of backups to get additional reps.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was one of the backup Dolphins to enter the game on Sunday. The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, though he did complete two pass attempts for a total of nine yards. The Alabama product looked sharp in garbage time, albeit in a small sample.

Tagovailoa completed his first two career passes, but it doesn't seem as though he'll be entering the lineup anytime soon. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick continued to shine on Sunday, completing 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. As Miami stays in the playoff hunt, its likely to keep Fitzpatrick in the starting lineup.

Miami will have a bye in Week 7 before hosting the Rams on Nov. 1. The Dolphins are seeking their first play