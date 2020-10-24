Tampa Zoo Names Baby Rhino After Gronk

Tampa zoo names baby rhino after Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski - Sports Illustrated
Tampa Zoo Names Baby Rhino After Rob Gronkowski

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski has some new competition for attention in Tampa.

The ZooTampa at Lowry Park is the latest group to celebrate the tight end's return to the NFL by naming a baby rhino after him. 

The zoo introduced the world to "Baby Gronk" in a video on Friday featuring a Buccaneers-themed baby shower for the rhinoceros. 

"Two Gronks are better than one! We are thrilled to introduce our new baby Rhino calf, Gronk, named after Tampa Bay Buccaneer @RobGronkowski!" the zoo said in a tweet.

The human Gronk even made a video to welcome his namesake to the world.

Gronkowski isn't the only sports star to have an animal named after him this year. In February, the Baton Rouge Zoo named a baby giraffe "Burreaux" to honor former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. A New Orleans Aquarium named a penguin chick after Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson in March. 

Gronkowski joined the Buccaneers this season after retiring from the NFL in 2019. He spent nine seasons with the Patriots but decided to come out of retirement to reunite with his former teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this year. In six games this season, he has 17 receptions and one touchdown.

