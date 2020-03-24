Pelicans star Zion Williamson is about to have some tough competition for attention in New Orleans.

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced Thursday that it welcomed a new penguin chick on Feb. 17 and chose to name it "Zion" after the NBA rookie.

"In this time of uncertainty, Zion [Williamson] embraced the New Orleans community with a truly remarkable act of generosity after [the] NBA season halted," the aquarium said.

Williamson stepped up to help financially support Smoothie King Center employees for 30 days after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke product is making just under $10 million from the Pelicans this season. He joined other NBA stars like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo who pledged to donate $100,000 to employees at their home arenas.

Williamson isn't the only former college sports star to recently have an animal named after him. In February, the Baton Rouge Zoo named a baby giraffe "Burreaux," honoring former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Burreaux was selected by voters over the names Romeo and Kiume, which is Swahili for strong.