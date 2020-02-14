The Baton Rouge Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe in December 2019, and the city settled on an apt name on Friday.

Voters in a Baton Rouge Zoo poll chose to name the giraffe "Burreaux," honoring former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Burreaux was selected by the voters over the names Romeo and Kiume, which is Swahili for strong.

It's not hard to see why the Baton Rouge voters named the giraffe Burreaux. Burrow turned in one of the best collegiate seasons in recent memory in 2019, throwing for 5,761 yards and 60 touchdowns in 15 games. He had a dominant performance in the national championship, tossing five touchdowns in a win over Clemson.

Burrow played his last game with the Tigers in January. He is expected to be selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.