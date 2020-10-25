Falcons Collapse Again After Accidental Gurley Touchdown

Nothing will ever match the Falcons' 28–3 collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but Atlanta found quite the creative way to lose once again on Sunday.

Atlanta trailed Detroit 16–14 with just over a minute to play as the Lions called timeout before first-and-goal. The Falcons could have run down the clock and kicked an easy field goal as time expired, though things are never that simple for Atlanta. Todd Gurley scored an unintentional touchdown with 1:04 left, giving Detroit a shot at an improbable comeback. Gurley fell at the 1-yard line, but the ball broke the plane.

The Lions converted on their chance to pull off the road win in the final 64 seconds. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a 29-yard pass to the Atlanta 11-yard line with 12 seconds to go, and a quick spike set the stage for one final play in regulation. Stafford scrambled left and fired a touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, giving Detroit a 23–22 win as time expired.

The Falcons are now 1–6 in 2020 as they sit last in the NFC South. Atlanta also blew a late fourth-quarter lead to the Cowboys in Week 2 when the Falcons allowed Dallas to score 16 unanswered points to win 40–39, with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Raheem Morris is Atlanta's interim head coach after Dan Quinn was fired on Oct. 11.