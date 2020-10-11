Report: Falcons to Fire Dan Quinn After 0-5 Start

After Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers dropped them to 0-5, the Falcons are apparently ready to move on from coach Dan Quinn.

The team's firing of Quinn is "all but finalized," according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. An announcement is expected to come on Monday or Tuesday, per Schultz, after Atlanta's first 0-5 start since 1997.

The Falcons have not posted a winning season since 2017, going 7-9 in each of the last two years. Quinn is in his sixth season as head coach, with Sunday's loss dropping his overall record to 43-42.

In Atlanta's latest lost, the Falcons jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Carolina scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead at halftime. The Falcons narrowed the deficit to 20-13 early in the fourth quarter after two field goals, but were never able to get closer than that.

Quinn, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks for two seasons before coming to Atlanta in 2015, has been unable to oversee a defensive turnaround for the Falcons this season. Atlanta has allowed 32.2 points per game in 2020,