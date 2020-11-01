Newton Fumbles in Last Minute as Pats Lose Fourth Straight

SI.com
Cam Newton Fumbles in Final Minute as Patriots Lose Fourth Straight

The Patriots limped into Sunday's matchup against the Bills after losing three straight, but New England had a prime chance to reverse its fortunes in the fourth quarter in Buffalo. 

Quarterback Cam Newton led New England deep into Bills' territory in the final minutes on Sunday as the Patriots trailed 24–21. The Patriots faced a second-and-10 at the Buffalo 19-yard line, rolling down the field as their rushing attack continued to drive past the Bills. But New England's final rushing play of the day didn't exactly go as intended.

Newton ran left on a designed run, and he crossed Buffalo's 15-yard line before approaching a horde of defenders. Newton lost the ball as he was hit, and Buffalo recovered to ensure a 24–21 victory. 

Newton's fumble was quite costly to New England's playoff odds. The Patriots now sit third in the AFC East at 2–5, three games under .500 for the first time this century. After an impressive start to the Newton era, New England's 11-year playoff streak is in serious jeopardy. 

The former Panthers quarterback finished Sunday with 174 yards passing and 54 yards rushing. He scored on the ground, though he did not throw a touchdown. 

The Patriots will look to get back in the win column on Nov. 9 as they face the Jets. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

