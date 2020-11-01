NFL Rumors: Packers Interested in WR Will Fuller
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly maintained interest in trading for Texans wide receiver Will Fuller in recent weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to NFL Network, Houston is looking to restock its draft picks and would likely desire a high pick from Green Bay. According to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, the Texans are interested in a fire sale and no deal involving Fuller is imminent. The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday.
Adding Fuller to the Packers would provide Green Bay with another top weapon. Green Bay enters Week 8 second in the league in points scored.
Fuller, 26, has three games of at least 100 receiving yards this season and a touchdown in each of the last five weeks. Houston (1-6) is on a bye this Sunday.
According to NFL Network, WR Kenny Stills has also drawn some interest ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- The trade market for Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has been relatively quiet. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Saints won't be trading WR Michael Thomas despite some public speculation. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Browns may look to trade tight end David Njoku ahead of Tuesday's deadline. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders is expected to rejoin the team this week and play next Sunday at Tampa Bay. He tested positive for COVID-19 over a week ago. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- There's a chance that recently-signed Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown contributes on special teams when he makes his expected debut in Week 9. “He’s a great punt returner and kick returner,” head coach Bruce Arians said Friday. (Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk)