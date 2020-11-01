SI.com
NFL
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSFANTASY
Search

NFL Rumors: Packers Interested in WR Will Fuller

Author:
Publish date:

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly maintained interest in trading for Texans wide receiver Will Fuller in recent weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

According to NFL Network, Houston is looking to restock its draft picks and would likely desire a high pick from Green Bay. According to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, the Texans are interested in a fire sale and no deal involving Fuller is imminent. The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday.

Adding Fuller to the Packers would provide Green Bay with another top weapon. Green Bay enters Week 8 second in the league in points scored.

Fuller, 26, has three games of at least 100 receiving yards this season and a touchdown in each of the last five weeks. Houston (1-6) is on a bye this Sunday.

According to NFL Network, WR Kenny Stills has also drawn some interest ahead of Tuesday's deadline. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • The trade market for Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has been relatively quiet. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Saints won't be trading WR Michael Thomas despite some public speculation. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Browns may look to trade tight end David Njoku ahead of Tuesday's deadline. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders is expected to rejoin the team this week and play next Sunday at Tampa Bay. He tested positive for COVID-19 over a week ago. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • There's a chance that recently-signed Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown contributes on special teams when he makes his expected debut in Week 9. “He’s a great punt returner and kick returner,” head coach Bruce Arians said Friday. (Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk)

YOU MAY LIKE

Will Fuller catches a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Packers Interested in WR Will Fuller

Fuller has three games of at least 100 receiving yards this season and a touchdown in each of the last five weeks.

Ben DiNucci_2
Play
NFL

Who is Ben DiNucci? Five Things to Know About Dallas' QB

Here are five things to know about Dallas' starting QB vs. the Eagles.

juan-mata-manchester-united
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal

The Gunners are looking for back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07.

Teammates congratulate Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker (23) after his interception seals the victory at Penn State on Saturday night
Play
College Football

SI's Top 10: Ohio State Unaffected by an Unpredictable Big Ten

The Big Ten has been following the theme of the year: chaos. Every team except Ohio State, that is.

Texas A&m

NFL Week 8 Preview
Play
NFL

Week 8 Preview: How the NFC West Deals With Russ, Trade Deadline Deals That Must Happen

Plus, Lamar Jackson’s rematch with a Steelers D that shut him down, Patriots on the brink, why the Jets would be fine for Trevor Lawrence, and more.

fla-missouri
College Football

Florida and Missouri Brawl at Halftime, Ejections Follow

Three players were ejected after Florida and Missouri got into a brawl as both teams headed to the locker room at halftime.

Texas football Sam Ehlinger
Play
College Football

Texas Upsets No. 6 Oklahoma State in Overtime

The upset marks Oklahoma State's first loss of the season, and the Longhorns' first road win over a top-10 team since 2010..