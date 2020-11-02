Report: Packers' AJ Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Packers running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dillon's positive result came from Sunday's pregame COVID-19 testing ahead of Green Bay's game against the Vikings, reports Pelissero. The rookie played 17 snaps in the Packers' 28–22 loss to Minnesota. Through the first eight weeks of the season, the NFL and its medical experts have found no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus.

Due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, Dillon will miss the team's Thursday night matchup against the 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers reportedly will hold Monday's meetings virtually as a precaution following Dillon's positive test. Green Bay is concerned about members of its offense being in close contact with him, reports Schefter.

Dillon, the Packers' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has 23 carriers for 97 rushing yards this season.

News of his positive test comes hours after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said two unnamed players tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Kingsbury said contract tracing was "limited" and there were no positive tests on Sunday. Arizona is coming off a bye week and will handle Monday's practice as "business as usual."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's game against the Steelers.