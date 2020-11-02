Bears, Saints Brawl After WR Javon Wims Throws Two Haymakers

Early in the third quarter of the Bears-Saints game, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw two punches at Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, leading to a brawl between both teams.

The fight occurred at the end of a play in which the action took place on the other side of the field. Wims was being guarded by Janoris Jenkins, and when the play stopped Wims jogged over to Gardner-Johnson and immediately threw a punch. Gardner-Johnson did not retaliate and appeared surprised before Wims punched him again with his right hand. Jenkins then intervened, followed by players from each side.

It's unclear what, if anything, happened between Wims and Gardner-Johnson that would have led to the bad blood. Wims was ejected from the game for his actions.

Gardner-Johnson was also the player who was reportedly punched by Saints teammate Michael Thomas during a practice in October.