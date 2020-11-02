SI.com
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Injured in Loss to Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field.

The 49ers fell to last place in the NFC West after Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and the 37-27 defeat wasn't the only disappointing outcome for Kyle Shanahan's squad. 

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle exited the loss in the fourth quarter due to injury on Sunday. Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury, while Kittle left due to a hurt foot. 

Garoppolo exited the game with 14 minutes to play after appearing to re-injure his ankle after a hit earlier in the contest. He completed 11 of 16 passes on the afternoon for just 84 yards before being replaced by backup quarterback Nick Mullens. San Francisco's backup shined in limited duty, completing 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. 

Kittle joined Garoppolo on the sidelines early in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly after a 25-yard reception, finishing the day with two catches for 39 yards. 

"Nothing was broken at least on the X-rays so we've got to check MRIs and stuff tomorrow," Shanahan said postgame regarding Kittle's injury.

San Francisco has been consistently bit by the injury bug in 2020. Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jets in Week 2, and starting running back Raheem Mostert had an ankle injury of his own on Oct. 19. Mostert was placed on Injured Reserve last week.

The 49ers will have a short turnaround before they take the field again. San Francisco will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

