SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Raheem Mostert has High-Ankle Sprain, Likely Headed to IR

Grant Cohn

The 49ers run game just took a major hit.

Running back Raheem Mostert has a high-ankle sprain and will miss the next few weeks, per head coach Kyle Shanahan, who said Mostert likely will go to the Injured Reserve list.

To make matters worse, center Ben Garland likely will go to IR with a calf strain. And Garland was filling in for starter Weston Richburg, who’s been on the PUP list all season and won’t return until Week 12 at the earliest. Meaning the 49ers will be down to their third-string center -- Hroniss Grassu.

But Mostert is the bigger loss.

Mostert is the best running back on the 49ers and the engine of their offense. He injured his ankle Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams and carried the ball just once in the second half before leaving the game. Jerick McKinnon and rookie JaMycal Hasty replaced Mostert in the 49ers backfield.

“Hopefully Jeff Wilson Jr. returns this week,” Shanahan said on Monday. “He had a tight calf last week, so hopefully he’ll be good to go on Wednesday. Tevin Coleman will be a long shot. I know he’s eligible to come back this week. Have a feeling it will be another week.”

While Mostert is out, Hasty could see his role increase drastically. He showed tremendous quickness and explosion in the second half against the Rams, and finished the game with 9 carries for 37 yards.

“The moment wasn’t too big for him,” Shanahan said. “We like to keep our guys fresh. Once we lost Raheem, Jerick had been going for a while. It was the perfect time to change the pace and bring in a fresh guy. He was the guy that we had left, and he came in and was ready for the occasion. He gave us a little bit of a spark and helped us out.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 24-16 Week 6 Win Against Rams

Here are the major takeaways from the 49ers big win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Week 6: 49ers Studs and Duds

The 49ers who stood out most against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick_Newman

Week 6 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Here are random musings about the San Francisco win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 24, Los Angeles Rams 16: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers grades for the 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Grant Cohn

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 6 Answered

Here are the answers to the questions that determined why the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Jack Hammer

49ers Return to Form in 24-16 Week 6 Win Against Rams

The REAL San Francisco 49ers showed up tonight. This was the game that looked natural to see for the 49ers in their 24-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Grant Cohn

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Odds and Predictions

Predicting whether the San Francisco 49ers will win a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick_Newman

Why the 49ers Should Sign David Irving but Won’t

The San Francisco 49ers should sign free-agent pass rusher David Irving, but probably won't and here's why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why the 49ers will Beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday Night

Here's the main reason the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

Grant Cohn