Report: Dalton Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

Report: Andy Dalton Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will his miss his second straight game in Week 9 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, per ESPN's Todd Archer

Dalton has logged two starts with the Cowboys in 2020 following Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11. The TCU quarterback exited Dallas' loss to Washington on Oct. 25 after a hit to the head from linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton was ruled out for the game and was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion. 

The Cowboys offense continued to sputter without Dalton in Week 8. Rookie Ben DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes against the Eagles, tallying just 180 yards in the 23-9 loss. DiNucci failed to throw a touchdown in his first career start. 

"I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have [DiNucci] come in under those circumstances," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday. "It was, frankly, more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances."

The road doesn't get any easier for DiNucci and the Cowboys in Week 9 as they look to advance to 3–6 in 2020. Dallas hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, facing a Steelers defense that ranks in the top five in the NFL in takeaways, points allowed and yards allowed. 

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

