Andy Dalton Exits vs. Washington After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton exited Dallas's matchup with Washington on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton was hit in the head as he slid to the ground on a scramble in the third quarter. He was helped off the field as he walked to the locker room for further evaluation.

Bostic was ejected for his hit on Dalton.

Dalton and the Cowboys offense struggled on Sunday. The TCU product completed just nine of 19 passes for 75 yards, adding an interception.

Rookie Ben Dinucci replaced Dalton in the third quarter. The James Madison product had not attempted a pass in his career prior to Sunday, though he did briefly enter the game in Dallas's 38–10 loss to the Cardinals on Oct. 19.

Dinucci is the third quarterback to play for Dallas in 2020. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after fracturing his ankle against the Giants on Oct. 11.