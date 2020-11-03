Report: NFL Considering 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan

SI.com
Report: NFL Considering 16-Team Playoffs as COVID-19 Contingency Plan

The NFL competition committee hopes to hold a 16-team playoff if games are lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The competition committee is expected to present a resolution on the plan to the league's owners this week, per Mortensen. 

Eight teams from each conference would reach the playoffs if the NFL is forced to expand the playoffs, per Mortensen. The bye week would be eliminated for the top seed in each conference. 

The NFL voted to expand the playoffs to 14 teams in February. The NFL could also expand the regular season to 17 games beginning in 2021.

One team will get a bye in each conference in 2020 if the playoffs are not expanded to 16 teams. The Steelers currently hold the top spot in the AFC at 7–0, while the Seahawks sit atop the NFC at 6–1. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are second in the NFC after Monday's win over the Giants.

