49ers Shut Down Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The 49ers shut down their facility Wednesday due to COVID-19 test results, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the shutdown.

According to Schefter, the facility is closed as a precaution as the 49ers conduct contact tracing.The facility shutdown comes a day before the 49ers' scheduled Thursday night game against the Packers.

The 49ers released Wednesday a statement concerning the team's latest COVID-19 update.

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," the statement said. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contract tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today."

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Packers have not reported any new positive COVID-19 tests. Green Bay (5-2) is scheduled to undergo another round of testing Wednesday. The Packers are scheduled to travel to San Francisco for Thursday's game.

Packers running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play in Thursday's game because of COVID-19 protocols.

San Francisco (4-4) sits last in the NFC West division and will face a Green Bay team that sits atop the NFC North. The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high ankle injury in Sunday's loss versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo is in the process of gathering multiple medical opinions before deciding whether he'll need surgery. Nick Mullens is set to start at quarterback for the 49ers.

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.