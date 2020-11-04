Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Full Practice Participant on Wednesday

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the team announced.

McCaffrey hasn't played since Week 2, when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Buccaneers.

“He’s one of the best in the National Football League," head coach Matt Rhule told reporters this week. "Like any great player, you feel better about your chances when he's there than what he's not."

The Stanford product was reportedly a long-shot to play in last Thursday's matchup vs. the Falcons, though, he reportedly pushed to play. Panthers coaches reportedly deemed the star running back not ready.

Last season, McCaffrey was sensational for the Panthers, recording nearly 1,400 rushing yards and just over 1,000 receiving yards. He had 19 total touchdowns last season.

In his two games this season, McCaffrey has 156 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns and 67 receiving yards.

In McCaffrey's absence, running back Mike Davis has been the team's lead tailback. Davis has 350 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season and 244 receiving yards and two scores.

The Panthers (3-5) play the Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.