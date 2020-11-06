The Steelers have been fined $350,000 for game-day mask violations in their win over the Ravens last Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team was fined $250,000 for not wearing masks, while Tomlin received a $100,000 fine for not wearing his face covering. Tomlin, who normally wears a Steelers neck gaiter, was seen with his mask pulled down at times.

The Steelers entered the intensive COVID-19 protocol at the start of the week after Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the coronavirus after Sunday's game. Pittsburgh has returned all negative tests since learning of Humphrey's result.

The NFL has fined multiple teams and coaches this season for not wearing face masks during games. In Week 2, Denver's Vic Fangio, Seattle's Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000, and their teams were hit with a $250,000 fine. Saints coach Sean Payton, Raiders coach Jon Gruden and their organizations also received fines for violations during their Monday Night Football game that week.

The NFL appears to be cracking down on mask violations again this month and reportedly will fine both the Raiders and Gruden for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols, as well as strip the team of a sixth-round draft pick. The punishments are related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test from October.

The Raiders will be fined $500,000, while Gruden will pay $150,000. The violations by Las Vegas include Gruden's failure to consistently wear a mask. Raiders players also attended a large indoor gathering and the team allowed an unauthorized person into the locker room after a game.