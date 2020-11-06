The NFL will reportedly fine both the Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols, as well as strip the team of a sixth-round draft pick, according to Yahoo's Charles Robinson. The punishments are related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test from October.

The Raiders will be fined $500,000, while Gruden will pay $150,000.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberly A. Martin, among the violations by the Raiders include Gruden's failure to consistently wear a mask. Raiders players also attended a large indoor gathering and the team allowed an unauthorized person into the locker room after a game.

Brown returned to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Thursday due to lingering effects from the virus, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Brown was hospitalized on Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV in the Raiders locker room before the team's game against the Browns. He was reportedly released from a Cleveland hospital on Monday.

“Very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” Gruden said Monday, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re awaiting some of the results of some of the extensive tests that they did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders in 2019. He joined the franchise after stints with the Patriots and 49ers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and has played in just two games in 2020.