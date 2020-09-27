The NFL is investigating the Las Vegas Raiders after an unauthorized team employee allegedly entered the locker room following their win over the Saints without the credentials to do so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The alleged violation comes as teams are allowed only 40 employees from each organization to be in the locker room this season. This year, aside from the players, the list of employees allowed in the locker room are the coaching staff, the athletic training staff, the equipment staff, the general manager, one member of team security and one member of the team's public relations/communications department.

According to ESPN, the league will continue to enforce the restriction and impose discipline if they see fit. In this instance, the NFL reportedly believes a non-credentialed person eluded stadium security checkpoints to enter the Las Vegas locker room.

Earlier this week, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was one of the five coaches fined $100,000 each for improperly wearing face coverings in the bench area during their Week 2 game. The team was fined $250,000 for Gruden's infraction.

The Raiders travel to New England to play the Patriots in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: