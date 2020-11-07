The NFL Player Association is reportedly investigating the New York Jets' training facility following complaints about security cameras in the locker room.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported that players and their representatives recently notified the NFLPA "about what appeared to be surveillance equipment hidden in smoke detectors in the Jets locker room."

The players were previously unaware of the security cameras, and consider them an invasion of privacy. The union contacted the NFL in late October, which "responded directly to the NFLPA's inquiry," a league spokesman said.

When the Jets moved into their current facility in 2008, the cameras were installed and reportedly used for security purposes only. The footage is only retained for a 30-day basis and is reviewed only by security department members.

Sources told ESPN that both the team and league concluded that the cameras are in compliance with CBA rules due to a club's management rights.

A league spokesperson told the NY Daily News that the NFL responded to the NFLPA, and no further action is required by the Jets.