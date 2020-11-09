Deshaun Watson Says 'It Would Have Been Hell' If Texans Traded Will Fuller

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is grateful that his teammate Will Fuller was not traded ahead of last week's deadline.

"It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure," Watson said of potentially trading Fuller, via ESPN. "Honestly. I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we're] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers."

Fuller was the subject of several trade rumors in recent weeks. Most notably, the Packers were reportedly interested in the Notre Dame product, but could not agree on his trade value.

The 26-year-old wideout has spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with Houston.

On Sunday, he led the Texans in receiving yards, catching all five of his targets for 100 yards. Fuller's 77-yard touchdown also proved to be central in Houston's 27-25 win.

Fuller is in the final year of his rookie year and said it "really sucked" to have his name in trade rumors.

"But like I said, I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to play with Deshaun and continue to try to get wins with this organization," he said Sunday.

Fuller has 590 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the season and needs just 80 yards to tie his career-high in receiving yards in a season.