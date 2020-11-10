Steelers Place Ben Roethlisberger on Reserve/COVID-19 IR List

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Roethlisberger, along with offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams, will be isolated for five days. None of the aforementioned players are permitted to enter the team's facility as they isolate.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger was deemed a high-risk, close contact to tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. McDonald was subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Provided that Roethlisberger returns negative results on his forthcoming COVID-19 tests this week, he will still be eligible to play this Sunday vs. the Bengals.

The 38-year-old QB has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and tossed 18 touchdowns this season for the 8-0 Steelers.

If Roethislberger is unavailable on Sunday, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph would be expected to start.