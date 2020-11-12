NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 10! Now that every team has played at least eight games, this is the MMQB's midseason week. Make sure you check out our midseason power rankings poll and our midseason staff predictions, with our writers and editors picking playoff seeds, Super Bowl matchups, award winners and top storylines to watch.

This week's slate kicks off Thursday night with a battle for the AFC South lead between the Titans and Colts, which only one of our writers is calling for Indianapolis. A pair of slumping NFC South teams, the Panthers and the Bucs, will look to get back on track in the early Sunday window. Again, only one MMQB staff writer favors the underdog in that matchup. The picks were more split on the marquee matchups (Bills-Cardinals, Seahawks-Rams) in the late Sunday window, however.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

