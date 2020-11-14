Bills' Josh Norman Tests Positive for COVID-19

SI.com
Bills' Cornerback Josh Norman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19, the Bills announced on Saturday. 

Norman was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel to Buffalo's game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Norman has recorded 12 tackles with 10 solo and two pass deflections through three games in action for the Bills. 

Along with Norman, three other players were placed on Buffalo's reserve/COVID-19 list: tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe. 

Kroft, Wallace and Marlowe, per the NFL contact tracing protocols, were said to have been in close contact and will not travel with the team for Sunday's game.

Leonard Johnson, Bills defensive assistant coach, also will not travel for the Bills-Cardinals game. 

As the team prepares to travel for the game, the Bills activated several players from the practice squad that include linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Buffalo (7–2) sits atop the AFC East division and is coming off a 44–34 victory over the Seahawks on Nov. 8.

Arizona (5–3) is tied for second in the NFC West division. The Cardinals will look to bounce back after losing 34–31 to the Miami Dolphins. 

