NFL Rumors: Texans Could Name Romeo Crennel as HC for 2021

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NFL Rumors: Romeo Crennel Strong Possibility to Become Texans' Full-Time Coach

Author:
Publish date:

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel may return to the franchise next year in a full-time head coaching capacity.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a strong possibility that Crennel that returns as the team's long-term coach.

NFL Network notes that the possibility is currently being discussed ahead of the team's coaching search, which is not expected to begin for at least another month.

Crennel, 73, was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-2008. In 2011, Crennel also took over for Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, who was fired with three games remaining in the season. Crennel was then named the head coach for the 2012 season, in which Kansas City went 2-14.

Since becoming the Texans' interim head coach, Crennel, who was previously the team's defensive coordinator, is 2-2. He joined the franchise in 2014 and has served in various roles since joining the organization.

Houston plays the Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from the NFL: 

  • The Seahawks promoted veteran DT Damon Harrison and running back Alex Collins to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game. (Seahawks)
  • The Texans moved veteran running back David Johnson to IR on Saturday after Johnson suffered a concussion in Week 9. (Texans)
  • The Buccaneers landed in Charlotte late Saturday night after a delay of more than seven hours. (Jenna Laine, ESPN)
  • Ravens RB Mark Ingram, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday night vs. the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

49ers Jerick McKinnon Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 10 Injury Report – 49ers Injuries Creates Backup Opportunities

Before you finalize your Week 10 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

James Conner suffered AC joint injury in Steelers win vs Dolphins
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Flex (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Allen Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Romeo Crennel coaches a game.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Could Name Romeo Crennel as HC for 2021

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel may return to the franchise next year in a full-time head coaching capacity.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

kyler
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Golf

Masters Round 4 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest fourth-round scores and highlights at the 2020 Masters.

A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
Play
NFL

Report: Saints to Face Discipline for Week 9 Celebration Videos

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly facing significant discipline for not wearing masks during their postgame celebrations last week.