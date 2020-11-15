NFL Rumors: Texans Could Name Romeo Crennel as HC for 2021

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel may return to the franchise next year in a full-time head coaching capacity.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a strong possibility that Crennel that returns as the team's long-term coach.

NFL Network notes that the possibility is currently being discussed ahead of the team's coaching search, which is not expected to begin for at least another month.

Crennel, 73, was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-2008. In 2011, Crennel also took over for Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, who was fired with three games remaining in the season. Crennel was then named the head coach for the 2012 season, in which Kansas City went 2-14.

Since becoming the Texans' interim head coach, Crennel, who was previously the team's defensive coordinator, is 2-2. He joined the franchise in 2014 and has served in various roles since joining the organization.

Houston plays the Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

