Buccaneers Flight to Charlotte Delayed Over Six Hours

Few things are more frustrating for a traveler than being stranded on a grounded airplane, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being forced to do ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Carolina.

The Bucs had to wait on the tarmac for more than six hours to take off due to a mechanical issue, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. NFL Network's James Palmer adds Tampa Bay is boarding a new plane that is estimated to arrive in Charlotte around 11 p.m. local time. Not ideal with the early kickoff. The Bucs and Panthers will kick off about 14 hours later, at 1 p.m.

Thankfully for all those on board, the flight time from Tampa to Charlotte is around an hour and 45 minutes. It's unclear what the team plane has to offer by way of in-flight entertainment, so hopefully everybody had already downloaded their most binge-able shows ahead of time.