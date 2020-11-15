SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Buccaneers Flight to Charlotte Delayed Over Six Hours

Author:
Publish date:

Few things are more frustrating for a traveler than being stranded on a grounded airplane, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being forced to do ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Carolina.

The Bucs had to wait on the tarmac for more than six hours to take off due to a mechanical issue, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. NFL Network's James Palmer adds Tampa Bay is boarding a new plane that is estimated to arrive in Charlotte around 11 p.m. local time. Not ideal with the early kickoff. The Bucs and Panthers will kick off about 14 hours later, at 1 p.m.

Thankfully for all those on board, the flight time from Tampa to Charlotte is around an hour and 45 minutes. It's unclear what the team plane has to offer by way of in-flight entertainment, so hopefully everybody had already downloaded their most binge-able shows ahead of time.

YOU MAY LIKE

tom brady
Play
NFL

Buccaneers Flight to Charlotte Delayed Over Six Hours

The team plane was stranded on the tarmac for an extensive delay due to a mechanical issue ahead of the Bucs' flight to Charlotte.

Justin Thomas lines up his putt on the seventh green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Justin Thomas Hoping to Get Lucky in Final Leg of Masters

Justin Thomas kept finding himself on the wrong end of Augusta quirks on Saturday.

miami football
College Football

D'Eriq King Leads Miami to Comeback Win Over Virginia Tech

Miami rallied from an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech, 25-24.

Dustin Johnson follows his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament
Play
Golf

Masters Day Three Recap: Rory and Rahm Regrets Pave the Way for DJ

Dustin Johnson is four strokes ahead of the field after possible contenders like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy faltered at different points this weekend.

Dustin Johnson waves after putting out on the 18th green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Dustin Johnson in Position for Masters Win Heading Into Final Day

Dustin Johnson shot a bogey-free 65 to take a four-stroke lead on the field Saturday.

James Conner suffered AC joint injury in Steelers win vs Dolphins
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Flex (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

UNC QB Sam Howell
Play
College Football

UNC QB Sam Howell Sets Records in Win Over Wake Forest

Howell became the first Tar Heels quarterback to throw for over 500 passing yards.