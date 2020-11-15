Report: Saints to Face Discipline for Week 9 Celebration Videos

The New Orleans Saints are facing significant discipline for not wearing masks during their postgame celebrations following last week's blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Video of countless Saints players and head coach Sean Payton that was shared to social media went viral shortly after the win. According to ESPN, the NFL noticed multiple players not wearing masks during the locker room celebrations, which is in violation of this year's NFL COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN, the discipline, which is expected to come later this week, should be similar to what the Oakland Raiders received earlier this season. In early November, the NFL fined the Raiders $500,000 and head coach Jon Gruden $150,000. It also stripped Oakland of a sixth-round draft pick.

"The fines are draconian," Raiders owner Mark Davis said at the time.

The Saints, like the Raiders, would be repeat offenders to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

In mid-September, Payton, like Gruden, was fined $100,000 for improperly wearing face coverings in the NFL bench area.

The Saints enter Week 10's action as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They come into Sunday's game with the 49ers 6-2 and hold tiebreaker advantages over the Seahawks and Packers. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.