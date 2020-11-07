After the NFL has fined multiple teams for violating COVID-19 protocols, the league dropped its biggest punishment yet on the Raiders this week.

The NFL fined the Raiders $500,000 and head coach Jon Gruden $150,000 for the violations, as well as stripped the team of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Owner Mark Davis criticized the disciplinary measures and told ESPN that he plans to appeal.

"The fines are draconian," Davis said. "But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It's unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we've taken as an organization. You've been in the building. You've seen it."

Davis referenced the team's daily COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, and the requirement for everyone to wear face masks when entering their facility.

Despite that, the NFL has already fined Las Vegas $1.185 million in total for violating COVID-19 protocols. The discipline includes the team being fined $250,000 and Gruden fined $100,000 after he failed to wear his mask properly during the Raiders' Week 2 game. The team also was docked $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room after that game. Later, several players were fined for attending a large indoor gathering at a charity event in October.

Las Vegas is the first team to lose a draft pick for COVID-19 violations.

The Raiders' latest discipline is related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test from October. Brown returned to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday due to lingering effects from the virus. He was hospitalized on Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV in the locker room before the team's game against the Browns.