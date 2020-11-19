SI.com
Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Has Been 'Model Citizen': 'If and When He's Not, We'll Move On'

The Buccaneers took a chance by signing Antonio Brown this season, and coach Bruce Arians and the team are standing by the wide receiver following his latest off-field incident.

When asked on Sirius XM NFL on Wednesday night if he's concerned about Brown, Arians said he's lived up to Tampa Bay's expectations.

"He's been a model citizen," Arians said. "If and when he's not, we'll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. ...I don't really think we're going to have any problems. We haven't had any so far and I wouldn't anticipate any." 

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that Brown, 32, was accused last month of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack in his Hollywood, Fla., gated community.

According to the Herald, Hollywood police determined they had probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief. However, the homeowners association president elected not to press charges and the police cleared the case.

The alleged incident, which took place on Oct. 15, occurred less than two weeks before Brown signed with Tampa Bay. The NFL is currently reviewing the incident.

The Bucs said in a statement on Monday that they were "aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing."

"When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place," the team added in a statement.

Brown recently finished an eight-game suspension, which the NFL issued this summer after multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Among other previous legal incidents, this past June, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges, which stemmed from a January 2020 incident. 

Last fall, Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, also accused the wide receiver of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit. Sports Illustrated later published a follow-up story, which detailed a second allegation of sexual misconduct by Brown.

Arians has come a long way in his relationship with the wide receiver. In March, he shot down rumors that Brown could reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, saying, "It's just not a fit here."

Brown has played in two games with Tampa Bay. He has 10 total catches for 100 yards receiving.

