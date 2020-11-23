Bengals Fans Donate More Than $25K to Burrow's Hunger Relief Fund

SI.com
Bengals Fans Donate More Than $25K to Joe Burrow's Hunger Relief Fund After Injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly tore his left ACL in Cincinnati's 20-9 loss to Washington on Sunday, Cincinnati fans offered support to their rookie quarterback by donating to his foundation. 

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, as of mid-morning, Burrow's Hunger Relief Fund has had more than 1,300 donations totaling more than $27,000. 

"Thank you to Who Dey Nation and the fans around the league who have donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in the last day. The outpouring of support for a cause so important to @JoeyB warms out hearts," the Bengals tweeted.

According to the fund's website, donations help support the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry, providing supplemental and emergency food aid to residents of Athens County, Ohio, which is Burrow's hometown. 

Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game after being tackled hard in the pocket on a deep pass attempt. 

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft tweeted towards the end of the fourth quarter that he was appreciative of all the support. 

"Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year," Burrow wrote. 

Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and one score on Sunday before leaving the game. 

Entering Sunday, he had thrown for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 131 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. 

