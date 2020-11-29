Report: 49ers Could Play Home Games in Arizona After Local COVID-19 Restrictions

Santa Clara County, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, announced on Saturday that starting this Monday contact sports would be temporarily prohibited until Dec. 21 at the earliest. The result means that the 49ers, among other local teams, are in search of a new stadium in which they can play.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the most likely option is for the 49ers to play their final three home games at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are believed to be willing to accommodate San Francisco.

NFL Network also reports that a stadium located in Texas is also a possibility and that the league wants San Francisco to play in an NFL stadium if possible.

According to NFL Network, the franchise is additionally still weighing its practice situation, though, it's possible they could practice in Arizona and stay in a hotel for a month.

The 49ers are currently scheduled to play at home on Dec. 7 and 13 against the Bills and Washington Football Team, respectively.

The team said in a statement Saturday they are "aware" of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's directive and are working with the NFL on "operational plans." It is unclear when a final decision about their future site will be reached.

As of Saturday afternoon, Santa Clara county reported 760 new COVID-19 cases and 239 COVID-19-related hospitalizations—setting new records for the highest single-day counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Sunday and are expected to return to the Bay Area following the contest.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET