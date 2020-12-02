All Four Broncos Quarterbacks Fined for COVID-19 Mask Violation

SI.com
Denver Broncos Fine Drew Lock, Other QBs for COVID-19 Mask Violation

Author:
Publish date:

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced the team fined starting quarterback Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks on the roster for violating COVID-19 mask protocol.

Jeff Driskel tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 26. Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice-squad quarterback Blake Bortles were all deemed high-risk close contacts and placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. 

The four quarterbacks had not been consistently wearing masks in their position meetings. They reportedly gathered in the QB room on Nov. 25 to watch film.

They were ineligible for their 31-3 loss against the Saints on Sunday. Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was the lone emergency quarterback. 

Hinton finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards.

"We fined them following the same fine schedule that we've had with other COVID violations with other players throughout the season," Fangio said.

The fine amounts were not disclosed. 

Lock, Rypien and Bortles were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Broncos didn't seem to have a plan to isolate their quarterbacks in an attempt to prevent something like this from happening in the future; however, that changed on Wednesday. 

Bortles will not be on the practice field to "limit exposure," Fangio said. He will only be allowed to come in for his daily COVID-19 test and to pick up food. 

Lock took to Twitter on Sunday to publicly apologize. 

