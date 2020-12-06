Bengals' Boyd, Dolphins' Howard Ejected for Trading Punches

Bengals' WR Tyler Boyd, Dolphins' CB Xavien Howard Ejected After Trading Punches
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup after trading punches.
The penalty occurred with just over a minute to play in the first half following an incomplete pass from Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, which was intended for Boyd. Cincinnati was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. Miami was not penalized for the altercation.
On the subsequent play, Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard field goal.
Boyd had one catch for 72 yards and a touchdown in the first half while Howard had four tackles and an interception.
Cincinnati led Miami, 7–6, at halftime.