SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bengals' WR Tyler Boyd, Dolphins' CB Xavien Howard Ejected After Trading Punches

Author:
Publish date:

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup after trading punches.

The penalty occurred with just over a minute to play in the first half following an incomplete pass from Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, which was intended for Boyd. Cincinnati was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. Miami was not penalized for the altercation.

On the subsequent play, Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard field goal.

Boyd had one catch for 72 yards and a touchdown in the first half while Howard had four tackles and an interception.

Cincinnati led Miami, 7–6, at halftime.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aliphine Tuliamuk
Olympics

One of 32 Siblings, Aliphine Tuliamuk Gets Ready for Her Own

With the Tokyo Games postponed, long distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk decided to make the most of 2020 and start a family.

Boyd Howard
Play
NFL

Bengals' Boyd, Dolphins' Howard Ejected for Trading Punches

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected in the second quarter Sunday after trading punches.

Bas Rutten_courtesy Karate Combat
MMA

Bas Rutten Looks Ahead to UFC 256, Talks 'Karate Combat'

UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten explained why he signed on as an analyst for "Karate Combat" and previewed UFC 256.

Mac Jones_2
Play
College Football

Alabama Holds Top Spot in AP Poll for Fifth Straight Week

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210.

Chiefs Helmet
Play
NFL

Report: Chiefs Have 7 False-Positive COVID-19 Tests Sunday

Kansas City hosts the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

WWE's Pat McAfee in the ring with a microphone on NXT
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’

All eyes will be on former NFL punter Pat McAfee in the men’s WarGames match.

dCOVsotyCOV_HZ2
Play
Sportsperson

Artist Alexis Franklin Illustrates 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Covers

Artist Alexis Franklin illustrated each of Sports Illustrated's five Sportsperson of the Year covers.

SI_FANTASY_W13_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.