Report: Titans' Jadeveon Clowney Out for Season After Meniscus Surgery

Author:
Publish date:

Titans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney underwent surgery to repair his left meniscus on Wednesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Clowney was placed on injured reserve on November 21. According to Rapoport, there was an initial belief he would return late in the season to boost the team's postseason defense, but that thought appears to be mute.

The 27-year-old Clowney signed a one-year deal worth $13 million this past September and will again be a free-agent this offseason. According to NFL Network, he is expected to be fully healthy by March when free agency begins. 

 Clowney played just eight games this season and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss and no sacks. 

The Titans enter Sunday's action 8-3 and in first place in the AFC South. Kickoff for their Week 13 matchup against the Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET.

