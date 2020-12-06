NFL Rumors: Brees Moving Toward Possible Return in Week 14

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was spotted throwing at practice this week and is on track to play as early as next week against the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brees reportedly is improving after suffering 11 fractured ribs early this season. He was placed on IR on Nov. 20 because of the fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He said at the time he hoped to be ready to play by Week 14.

In Brees's absence, quarterback Taysom Hill is making his third straight start on Sunday for the Saints in their matchup vs. the Falcons. In his first two starts—both victories—Hill has passed for 311 yards and has rushed for four touchdowns.

Sunday's Saints-Falcons game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

