NFL Rumors: Brees Moving Toward Possible Return in Week 14

NFL Rumors: Saints' Drew Brees Moving Toward Possible Return in Week 14

Author:
Publish date:

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was spotted throwing at practice this week and is on track to play as early as next week against the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brees reportedly is improving after suffering 11 fractured ribs early this season. He was placed on IR on Nov. 20 because of the fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He said at the time he hoped to be ready to play by Week 14.

In Brees's absence, quarterback Taysom Hill is making his third straight start on Sunday for the Saints in their matchup vs. the Falcons. In his first two starts—both victories—Hill has passed for 311 yards and has rushed for four touchdowns.

Sunday's Saints-Falcons game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • Colts quarterback Philip Rivers likely will need surgery after the season to repair a plantar plate fracture in his foot. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Steelers running back James Conner is eligible to come off the reserve/COVID list on Monday, but it still considered unlikely to play Monday against Washington. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after conflicting COVID-19 test results. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The NFL is in touch with state and local officials in California, but is "going forward" with the Rams and Chargers playing in Los Angeles. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Eagles coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat as a result of his team's struggles this season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

