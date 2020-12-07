Report: Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams and the Jets fell to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday 31-28. New York allowed a go-ahead, 46-yard Raiders touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the game.

According to ESPN's Stats and Information, the Jets sent seven pass rushers at quarterback Derek Carr on the eventual game-winning play to become the only team since at least 2006 to send six or more pass rushers in the final 15 seconds of regulation, when leading between four and eight points and being 40 or more yards from the end zone.

“I just felt like he could've been in a better call in that situation,” Jets defensive back Marcus Maye said after the game.

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, Frank Bush will be the team's interim defensive coordinator.

Williams was hired as New York's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He previously worked with the Browns, Rams, Saints, Jaguars and Washington franchise.

Last season, despite the Jets finishing with a 7-9 record, New York allowed the seventh-fewest yards in the NFL.

This season, New York, has given up the third-most points in the league and the fourth-most yards per game. New York also is also last in the league in yards gained and points scored.

Williams' son, Blake, is also on the Jets' defensive staff and is also expected to depart, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Since 1960, there have been five winless NFL teams, including most recently with the 2017 Cleveland Browns.

The 0-12 Jets travels to Seattle next week to face off against the Seahawks.