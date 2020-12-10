Kap, Ben & Jerry's Partner for 'Change the Whirled' Flavor

Ben and Jerry's, Colin Kaepernick Partner for New 'Change the Whirled' Flavor

Colin Kaepernick is partnering with Ben and Jerry's with a new permanent ice cream flavor called "Change the Whirled." The vegan, non-dairy frozen dessert will launch in 2021.

Kaepernick's "Change the Whirled" is a caramel, sunflower butter base that includes fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

Kaepernick tweeted about his excitement to work with Ben and Jerry's on the flavor:

Kaepernick said that 100% of the proceeds will go to his Know Your Rights Camp, which aims to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and brown communities by elevating the next generation of change leaders.

In May, Kaepernick's camp benefited from Ben and Jerry's and Nike's collaboration on the Chunky Dunky” shoe. Ben and Jerry's donated proceeds to COVID-19 relief to the Know Your Rights Camp.

Kaepernick has not played or been employed by an NFL team since 2016, when he decided to take a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in America.

Kaepernick was inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. He has also been cast in the Netflix limited series "Colin in Black & White" that will focus on Kaepernick's high school years that led him to activism.

The six-episode scripted drama includes Michael Starrbury from When They See Us as the writer and executive producer alongside Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay.