SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Stephen Jones: Cowboys Are 'Not Nervous' to Sign Dak Prescott to Long-Term Contract

Author:
Publish date:

Amid the Cowboys' disastrous 2020 season, one of the biggest questions hanging over the team is whether they will sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed the team's contract negotiations with Prescott, saying the two sides are still discussing the length of a deal.

"Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been we're wanting to be more committed in terms of the term," Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News. "We're not nervous to sign Dak. I think his makeup is all the right things. He's an amazing man off the field, he's a great leader in our locker room, a great player and that's why we've wanted to sign him long term. ...When you sign a player long-term you've got more flexibility in how you work the salary cap with a player who's gonna eat up a big percentage of your cap when you're talking about a quarterback."

Prescott signed a $31.4 million franchise tag ahead of the 2020 season after rejecting a long-term extension offer last summer. Despite his season being cut short after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury in October, the Cowboys can sign him to another franchise tag for 2021 if he doesn't reach a new deal with them.

Dallas and Prescott have been discussing a possible extension for months on end. The 27-year-old has also been adamant publicly about his desire to work out an agreement with the club. If Prescott does ink a long-term extension, he will almost certainly be the highest-paid player in Cowboys history.

When asked if Dallas has considered how other quarterback's contracts have affected their teams, Jones said that has played a role in the Cowboys' negotiations.

"Well, it certainly is. That's why we’re trying to negotiate this contract. It's certainly not easy. We're looking at it. We've been out front, I think everybody's aware of the issues here of why the deal hasn't been done is more length of the term than it has been the actual amount of the contract. Certainly shows you our confidence in Dak because we want him here for the long term. Certainly, when you make a bad decision on a big contract, it can affect you."

Jones brought up Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was just benched for rookie Jalen Hurts. Despite Philadelphia's issues, Dallas isn't afraid to significantly invest in one player. 

"I can't speak for the Eagles. I don't know where they are with Carson Wentz and what their long-term thoughts are on Carson. When something's not working out and you have big numbers on a contract you’re committed to it can certainly affect your football team for a couple of years.

"That’s the business we're in. That's why you want to be right when you sign a player. ...And, in our opinion, you're less likely to make big mistakes if you sign your own guys. That's not a sure thing either with the injuries. ...There's a lot of moving parts to getting it right with this salary cap."

YOU MAY LIKE

Paolo Rossi and Italy won the 1982 World Cup
Play
Soccer

The Significance and Reach of Paolo Rossi

Rossi, who died at 64, was Italy's 1982 World Cup hero, but he was a vital figure for so many beyond his home country, too.

Dak Prescott
Play
NFL

Stephen Jones: Cowboys Are 'Not Nervous' to Sign Dak

The Cowboys are still negotiating a long-term deal with QB Dak Prescott.

james-harden-rockets-heat
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Harden Adds Bucks, Heat to Trade Request List

The 2017-18 MVP arrived in Houston on Tuesday, though he is unlikely to play in the Rockets’ preseason opener on Friday.

dCOVeasterby_HZ
Play
NFL

The Truth Behind the NFL's Most Polarizing Executive

From famed character coach in the Patriots' dynasty to the top of the chaotic Texans: Who is Jack Easterby?

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner holding a coronavirus piñata
Play
Extra Mustard

Georgia Tech Smashes Coronavirus Piñata to Celebrate Road Win

The Yellow Jackets’ typical gas station snack raid isn’t an option, so they found an alternative.

The NFL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Play
NFL

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominees Revealed

The winner will be announced during the "NFL Honors" awards special in the week leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Kyle Trask
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: LSU vs. No. 6 Florida

SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo breaks down the betting angles for LSU vs. Florida on Saturday.

cam-newton-career-rushing-touchdowns-patriots-panthers
Play
NFL

Cam Newton's Rushing Touchdowns Are Breaking the Leaderboards

Cam Newton has so many rushing touchdowns that he's moved well beyond the quarterbacks and started passing some all-time running backs.