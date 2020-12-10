NFL Week 14 Picks From the MMQB Staff

SI.com
MMQB Staff Week 14 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 14? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Week 14! Thursday Night Football is back after a week off as a result of Baltimore's COVID-19 outbreak, and we get a dandy in a rematch of Super Bowls XXXVI and LIII. Our staff unanimously favors the Rams to exact some revenge for both of those games. We also all hope for some more action than we got from those teams in February a couple years ago.

Most of the weekend's best on-paper matchups are in the AFC. The Colts (currently the No. 7 seed) and the Raiders (currently the AFC's No. 8 team) will meet in Las Vegas to gain a stronger foothold in the playoff picture. The Browns will host the rival Ravens, who are in the unfamiliar position of trailing Cleveland in the standings. And the Steelers will try to look to rebound from their first loss against the Bills—a tantalizing contest that split our staff's picks.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

