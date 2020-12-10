Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominees Revealed

The NFL has revealed the 32 players that have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Each year, the award is given to a player that has shown outstanding dedication to community service while representing excellence on the field.

"This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities. The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most."

Last year's recipient was defensive end Calais Campbell, who at the time was a member of the Jaguars. Campbell was honored in part for his work with his CRC Foundation, which was founded alongside his family members and has taught critical life skills to young people in his northeast Florida community since 2009.

The 32 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees for the 2020 season will be highlighted in the week leading up to Super Bowl LV and the winner will be announced during the "NFL Honors" awards special the same week. All nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation for their charitable organization.

Here is the full list of nominees: