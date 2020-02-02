Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell has been named the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honoree.

A five-time Pro Bowl player, Campbell has given back to his northeast Florida community by forming the CRC Foundation, named for his late father, Charles. The foundation has taught critical life skills to young people since 2009, and was founded alongside his mother and seven siblings.

Campbell has rewarded the youth in his community for their hard work. Over the holidays, he held shopping sprees for local children who completed extra financial literacy lessons. He also hosted 250 children at the Calais Campbell JaxPAL Youth Football STEM Camp and makes semi-weekly trips to Northwestern Middle School as part of his CRC Book Club.

In his role as a mentor, Campbell also makes appearances at schools to discuss social justice and offer encouragement with Kids Hope Alliance. He also donates money based on his NFL performances, donating $1,000 for every Jaguars’ win, $5,000 for each of his sacks, $2,500 for every half-sack and $2,000 for every tackle for loss in the 2019 season.

Campbell finished with 6.5 sacks, 25 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss as the Jaguars went 6-10.

Cambell won Man of the Year after being nominated in both 2011 and 2014. He also received the Bart Starr Award in 2018, which acknowledged his character and leadership.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is given to a player that shows “excellence on and off the field.”