Ravens Keep Bryant Off COVID-19 List After Week 13 Absence

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has not been placed on Baltimore's COVID-19 list for Week 14 despite testing positive on Tuesday night, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bryant was held out of Baltimore's matchup with the Cowboys on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 minutes before kickoff. The former Dallas receiver tweeted on Thursday that he has registered back-to-back negative COVID-19 tests.

Bryant was pulled off the field during warmups before the Ravens win over his former team on Tuesday. His initial COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning came back inconclusive, but a point-of-care test yielded a positive result that evening.

Bryant began a string of tweets shortly after being removed from the field, noting, "I’m going to go ahead and call it quits for the rest of the season."

The Oklahoma State product remains on Baltimore's roster ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Browns on Monday night. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that Bryant will rejoin the team as soon as he clears the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

"He's certainly an option. He's part of our team, and I was really happy with his progress and how he was practicing," Harbaugh said.

Bryant was one of the NFL's top receivers in his eight years with the Cowboys from 2010 to '17. He tallied 535 catches for 7,477 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games. Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2014.

The Ravens advanced to 7–5 in 2020 with Tuesday's win over the Cowboys. They currently sit third in the AFC North.