Alex Smith Leaves Game vs. 49ers With Right Leg Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith exited Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers late in the first half with a right leg injury. He was replaced by backup Dwayne Haskins.

Smith returned to the field after halftime and was seen testing his leg on the sideline. He remained on the bench as play resumed in the third quarter.

Haskins led Washington on an 11-play, 73-yard field goal drive to open the second half. He completed two of four pass attempts for 25 yards.

Smith, who faced amputation and nearly died after breaking his right leg in 2018, made his return to the NFL this season after a long road to recovery. He has gone 3-1 as the team's starter this season prior to Sunday's game, completing 68.7% of his passes for 1,363 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

