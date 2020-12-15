SI.com
NFL to Broadcast Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon

Aaron Rodgers will play in an NFL game broadcast on Nickleodeon.

Patrick Mahomes could share the field with Patrick Starr on Jan. 10 as the NFL plans to broadcast one of its Wild Card games on Nickelodeon, according to a CBS release.

The children's television network will broadcast one Wild Card game at 4:30 p.m. ET, featuring "one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout," per CBS. 

The playoff contest will feature guest reporters and original on-field graphics, as well as virtual filters for the game's younger fans. Perhaps the Nickelodeon broadcast won't be the choice of every NFL fan, though it will certainly be the most creative option available.

"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick’s sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn,” Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together.”

An enhanced graphics package isn't the only altered element of Nickelodeon's broadcast. The network will air a sneak peek of "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years" during halftime, which follows a young SpongeBob SquarePants at an underwater summer camp. Perhaps the beloved cartoon character will add a rendition of "Sweet Victory" for good measure. 

Nickelodeon's NFL broadcast will begin with a "SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special" at 4 p.m. ET, hosted by Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Kickoff on both CBS and Nickelodeon is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET. 

