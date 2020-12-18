SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Raiders QB Derek Carr Leaves Game With Groin Injury

Author:
Publish date:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Thursday night's matchup with the Chargers after sustaining a groin injury on the team's second drive. He's considered questionable to return, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carr sustained the injury while scrambling on a third-and-goal play from the Chargers' 2-yard line. Carr was flushed to his right and was searching for options in the end zone, but appeared to injure his left groin and limped out of bounds rather than force a pass.

The Las Vegas drive ended with a field goal. To that point, Carr was 3-for-5 for 53 yards. He was replaced by Marcus Mariota in his Raiders debut after spending his first five seasons with the Titans. His last NFL start was in Week 6 of the 2019 season, and he's attempted just two passes since then before being forced into action Thursday.

The Raiders have lost three of their past four games, and will likely need to win out to contend for a playoff spot.

YOU MAY LIKE

derek carr injury
NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr Leaves Game With Groin Injury

Carr pulled up limping during the Raiders' second drive and was replaced by former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

harden-simmons
Play
NBA

Report: 76ers' Daryl Morey: 'We Are Not Trading Ben Simmons' for James Harden

Harden has reportedly requested a trade from the Rockets, who have also had discussions with Brooklyn and Miami.

fantasy-football-curtis-samuel-week11
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly received perks from the Clippers that created a divide among the team.
Play
NBA

NBA Launches Investigation Into Clippers-Leonard Signing

Earlier this week, TMZ reported allegations against concerning the recruitment of Leonard, who was a free agent in 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Names Player of the Year Nominees

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts, A’ja Wilson and Novak Djokovic are the nominees for this year's award.

Wayne-Rooney-Kai-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney's Son Signs to Play at Man United

Kai Rooney, 11, will join Manchester United's academy and follow in dad's footsteps.

USATSI_14921939
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Beyond The Baseline Tennis Podcast: Five Storylines for 2021

A look ahead to where the 2021 tennis season will take us.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Giannis's contract extension, return of the NBA regular season, and Harden's questionable future in Houston ... For all the latest NBA updates, Mannix and Beck have you covered.