Raiders QB Derek Carr Leaves Game With Groin Injury

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Thursday night's matchup with the Chargers after sustaining a groin injury on the team's second drive. He's considered questionable to return, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carr sustained the injury while scrambling on a third-and-goal play from the Chargers' 2-yard line. Carr was flushed to his right and was searching for options in the end zone, but appeared to injure his left groin and limped out of bounds rather than force a pass.

The Las Vegas drive ended with a field goal. To that point, Carr was 3-for-5 for 53 yards. He was replaced by Marcus Mariota in his Raiders debut after spending his first five seasons with the Titans. His last NFL start was in Week 6 of the 2019 season, and he's attempted just two passes since then before being forced into action Thursday.

The Raiders have lost three of their past four games, and will likely need to win out to contend for a playoff spot.