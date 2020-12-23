NFL Rumors: Texans Interested in Ex-Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis

The Houston Texans are expected to interview former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for their vacant head coaching job, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Lewis will also reportedly draw interest from other NFL teams. Currently, Lewis is finishing his second season as co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State under head coach Herm Edwards.

Before transitioning to the college ranks, Lewis coached for Cincinnati from 2003 to 2018, posting a 131-122-3 regular season record with seven playoff appearances.

Lewis, 62, has 15 years of head coaching experience. However, he never won a playoff game in his seven appearances with the Bengals. In addition to setting the Bengals’ franchise record for career wins (131), Lewis also set Cincinnati's head coaching standards for longest tenure (16 seasons), playoff appearances (seven), consecutive playoff appearances (five) and division titles (four).

Under Lewis, the Bengals were one of only four NFL teams to reach the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015. The 2015 squad’s 12-4 record tied the franchise's best regular season mark.

Lewis was the consensus choice for NFL Coach of the Year in 2009 when the Bengals won the AFC North Division while sweeping all six division games. The Bengals also were AFC North champions under Lewis in 2005, 2013 and 2015.

Houston won a playoff game last season under former head coach O'Brien before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, in the divisional round. O'Brien was fired on Oct. 5 after the Texans started 0-4. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel has led the team since then.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday and is looking to get back into coaching in the NFL. Caldwell has not been a head coach since the 2017 season, when he was fired by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Despite reports of coaching interviews, the Texans plan to hire a general manager before a head coach of the franchise, according to the Houston Chronicle.

They've reportedly interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and current Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan for the GM position.

