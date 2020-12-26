Revisiting NFL Playoff Droughts After Bucs Clinch

SI.com
Revisiting the NFL's Playoff Droughts Following the Buccaneers' Postseason-Clinching Win

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47–7 Saturday afternoon, giving Tampa Bay its first playoff berth since 2007.

Entering Saturday, the Bucs held the NFC's longest playoff drought. The longest current playoff-less streak belongs to the Browns, who have not made the postseason since 2002. Cleveland can clinch a postseason berth as soon as Sunday with a win over the Jets, so long as either the Dolphins, Colts or Ravens also lose.

Following Tampa Bay's win, both the Washington Football Team and Cardinals have gone the longest without reaching the playoffs among NFC teams. Their most recent postseason appearances came in 2015. Washington (6-8) holds a one-game lead the NFC East. Entering Week 16, Arizona has the No. 7 spot in the NFC.

After the Browns, the Jets' 11-year drought is the second-longest in the NFL.

Tom Brady only had to play one half to lead the Bucs to a win Saturday. He went 22-of-27 passing, threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns before he was removed at the start of the third quarter, with Tampa leading 34–0.

Receiver Mike Evans scored his 60th career touchdown, joining Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, Sterling Sharpe, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald as the only players to record 8,000-plus yards and 60 or more touchdowns over their first seven season.

The Buccaneers will play their final game on Jan. 3 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

