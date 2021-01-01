NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 17! The league's playoff picture still has a whopping seven out of 14 available spots unaccounted for, meaning we're likely to see a ton of drama (and scoreboard watching) unfold across the NFL on Sunday.

In the AFC, our staff is unanimously picking the Ravens, Browns and Titans to win and secure their spot in the postseason. However, only half of our six staffers think the Dolphins will be able to beat the Bills on the road and do the same. If they fail to do so, that'd let the Colts—favored across the board to beat the Texans—sneak in as the conference's final playoff team.

In the NFC, only two of our six experts think the Washington Football Team will hold onto the top spot in the NFC East by beating the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles, who are only playing for pride at this stage. If Washington does indeed lose, that'd open the door for the winner of Cowboys-Giants, which five of our staffers favor Dallas to win. Every picker thinks the wild card-chasing Bears will lose to the Packers, who are hoping to clinch home-field advantage through the conference championship. But Chicago still would get in if the Rams can beat Arizona despite missing injured quarterback Jared Goff, a scenario forecasted by two MMQB editors.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer